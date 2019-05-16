202
Home » National News » DJ Khaled releasing collaboration…

DJ Khaled releasing collaboration with Nipsey Hussle

By The Associated Press May 16, 2019 7:26 am 05/16/2019 07:26am
Share
FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, DJ Khaled performs as the opening act for Demi Lovato during her "Tell Me You Love Me World Tour" in Philadelphia. Khaled is releasing a single with Nipsey Hussle that was filmed days before Hussle was shot to death in Los Angeles. Khaled announced on Twitter on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, that all proceeds from “Higher” will be donated to Hussle’s children, 10-year-old Emani and 2-year-old Kross. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DJ Khaled is releasing a single with Nipsey Hussle that was filmed days before Hussle was shot to death in Los Angeles.

Khaled announced on Twitter on Wednesday that all proceeds from “Higher” will be donated to Hussle’s children, 10-year-old Emani and 2-year-old Kross.

Khaled says he decided to share the single after much prayer and with the full blessing of Hussle’s family. He says the “title of the song reminds us that vibrating on a ‘Higher’ level was the essence of Nipsey’s soul.”

The song also features John Legend.

Hussle was shot to death in what police said was a personal dispute outside his South Los Angeles clothing store on March 31.

The man charged in the shooting has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!