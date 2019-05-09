Disability rights group alarmed by Portland e-scooter rules

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A disability rights group in Oregon has filed a letter of complaint with the city of Portland over new rules for its electric scooter pilot program. In its letter Thursday, Disability…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A disability rights group in Oregon has filed a letter of complaint with the city of Portland over new rules for its electric scooter pilot program.

In its letter Thursday, Disability Rights Oregon said Portland’s decision to have residents file complaints directly with the companies participating in the program instead of with the city increases danger to the public.

Portland fielded 6,000 complaints in the first four-month phase of its program last year.

Brianna Orr, with the Portland Bureau of Transportation, says companies must report complaints monthly to the city and will be audited to ensure compliance.

The program is intended to help avoid pitfalls experienced by some other U.S. cities.

This story has been corrected to say 6,000 complaints were filed involving electric scooters, not 600. It also says the length of the first phase of the pilot program was four months instead of six months.

