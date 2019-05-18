202
Home » National News » Digital billboard catches fire…

Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 6:17 pm 05/18/2019 06:17pm
Share
In this image from video provided by WABC TV, flames shoot from the digital billboard at 3 Times Square in New York City, Saturday, May 18, 2019. The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to. (WABC TV via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.

Flames stated to shoot out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to.

A department spokesman says firefighters are working to turn the billboard’s power off.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!