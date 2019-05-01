202
Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro passes on Senate run in Texas

By The Associated Press May 1, 2019 4:15 pm 05/01/2019 04:15pm
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, center, leaves a news conference with state senators where he addresses a GOP-backed resolution in the Texas Legislature supporting President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border has reignited an immigration debate in the Capitol, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro is foregoing a Senate run in Texas for a second time.

Castro made the announcement Wednesday in an interview with Hearst Newspapers. It makes him the latest well-known Democrat to pass on trying to help reclaim a Senate majority in 2020. Georgia’s Stacey Abrams said Tuesday she wouldn’t run for Senate.

Castro is the twin brother of Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro .

Democrats haven’t won a Senate race in Texas since the 1970s. Castro’s decision shapes the field for Republican incumbent John Cornyn. One prominent Democratic challenger, MJ Hegar, nearly won a House race last year.

Joaquin Castro also passed on a Senate bid in 2018 against Republican Ted Cruz. That decision cleared the path for Beto O’Rourke, who is now running for president.

Topics:
Government News National News
