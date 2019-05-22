202
Home » National News » Daniel Craig to undergo…

Daniel Craig to undergo minor ankle surgery for Bond injury

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 4:52 pm 05/22/2019 04:52pm
Share
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, actor Daniel Craig poses for photographers during the photo call of the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise, currently known as "Bond 25," in Oracabessa, Jamaica. James Bond is out of commission for a few weeks. Craig is undergoing minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica, according to a tweet from the official James Bond twitter account Wednesday, May 22. (AP Photo/Leo Hudson, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Bond is out of commission for a few weeks. Star Daniel Craig is undergoing minor ankle surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the 25th installment in the franchise in Jamaica.

The news comes Wednesday in a tweet from the official James Bond twitter account. The statement says that production will continue during the 51-year-old actor’s two-week post-surgery rehabilitation and that the film will stay on track to hit its April 2020 release date.

This is Craig’s fifth outing as 007.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!