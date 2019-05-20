Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to get new terminal

202
By The Associated Press May 20, 2019
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport plans to spend up to $3.5 billion to build a sixth terminal that would open by 2025 and renovate one of the old terminals.

Airport CEO Sean Donohue announced plans Monday for Terminal F on the site of a parking lot. It would include up to 24 new gates for U.S. and international flights. The airport currently has 164 gates spread across five terminals.

The airport would float bonds to finance the construction, but airlines would eventually foot most of the cost in the form of higher rents and landing fees.

DFW is American Airlines’ largest hub airport, and the airline is backing the expansion plan. American operates nearly 900 daily flights to about 230 destinations from DFW — about 80% of the airport’s total.

“The plans we’re announcing today will allow for the continued growth of DFW and ensure the airport remains a premier gateway for American for many more years to come,” American CEO Doug Parker said at an announcement luncheon.

The airline announced early this month that it opened 15 new gates at DFW.

American said the gates that opened May 3 in Terminal E will let it add more than 100 daily flights on its American Eagle affiliate.

DFW has been growing, inching closer to busier airports such as Atlanta. Donohue said DFW has more than doubled its passenger-carrying capacity to international destinations since 2010. Civic leaders view the airport as a key factor in attracting businesses.

The airport also plans to renovate existing Terminal C. Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said the terminal is a major source of complaints.

