Dallas County school bus bribery scheme figure sentenced

May 15, 2019
DALLAS (AP) — A businessman at the center of a bribery scandal that sank Dallas County’s school bus system has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

Prosecutors told a judge in Dallas on Wednesday that the bribery scandal for which Robert Leonard is blamed may be “the largest domestic public corruption case in history.” They have said Leonard paid out about $4 million in bribes.

Besides the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn ordered Leonard to pay Dallas County taxpayers $125 million, although she acknowledged the chances that he’ll be able to repay that amount are “remote.”

Leonard pleaded guilty earlier to a single conspiracy count. Two other figures in the case have been sentenced , one to prison , and two others have pleaded guilty to charges and await sentencing.

