202
Home » National News » Constance Wu explains unhappy…

Constance Wu explains unhappy response to her sitcom renewal

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 2:23 pm 05/11/2019 02:23pm
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, actress Constance Wu attends the National Board of Review awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Wu appeared to be unhappy her ABC sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat" was renewed for a sixth season. Wu wrote "No, it's not" in a since-deleted tweet Friday, May 10, 2019, responding to a fan who called the renewal "great news." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Constance Wu said she was initially unhappy that “Fresh Off the Boat” was renewed for a sixth season because it meant she had to give up another project she was passionate about.

In a lengthy statement posted on her Twitter page Saturday, the actress said she loves her ABC sitcom but she was “temporarily upset yesterday” because the other project “would have challenged me as an artist.”

When ABC announced the renewal Friday, Wu said in a series of tweets that it was not welcome news.

On Saturday, she clarified that she loves working on the TV show and that her disappointment had more to do with losing another role.

“My words and ill-timing were insensitive to those who are struggling, especially insensitive considering the fact that I used to be in that struggle too,” her statement said.

Wu stars in “Fresh off the Boat” playing the mother in a Taiwanese-American family in Florida in the 1990s.

Wu’s star rose considerably in 2018 with her lead role in “Crazy Rich Asians,” a major hit that got her a Golden Globe nomination.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News TV News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!