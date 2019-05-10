202
Constance Wu appears upset at ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ renewal

By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 9:10 pm 05/10/2019 09:10pm
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, actress Constance Wu attends the National Board of Review awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Wu appeared to be unhappy her ABC sitcom "Fresh Off The Boat" was renewed for a sixth season. Wu wrote "No, it's not" in a since-deleted tweet Friday, May 10, 2019, responding to a fan who called the renewal "great news." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Constance Wu appeared to be unhappy her ABC sitcom “Fresh Off The Boat” was renewed Friday for a sixth season.

Wu wrote, “No, it’s not,” in a since-deleted tweet responding to a fan who called the renewal “great news.”

In tweets moments before, Wu said she was “so upset right now I’m literally crying.”

Wu backtracked with another series of tweets, saying her earlier comments were on the heels of a rough day and “ill timed.” She added that she was “grateful” for the renewal.

An ABC spokesman declined comment, and a Wu representative didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Wu saw her stardom soar in the last year with her lead role in “Crazy Rich Asians,” a major hit that got her a Golden Globe nomination.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Entertainment News National News TV News
