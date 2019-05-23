202
Home » National News » Comedian Artie Lange awaits…

Comedian Artie Lange awaits drug program violation hearing

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 12:27 pm 05/23/2019 12:27pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a court hearing has not yet been scheduled for comedian Artie Lange following his arrest on a charge of having failed to comply with his court-ordered drug program.

The Essex County sheriff says Lange was arrested Tuesday morning at a halfway house on an unspecified violation.

Sheriff Armando Fontoura told NJ.com that Lange would remain at the county jail until he is called before a judge for reevaluation.

Attempts to reach a representative who could comment on Lange’s behalf were unsuccessful on Thursday.

Lange spent almost a week in the county jail earlier this year after a positive drug test. He was placed on probation last year after pleading guilty to heroin possession stemming.

The 51-year-old was on the Fox sketch comedy series “Mad TV” and was a longtime co-host on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!