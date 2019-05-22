202
Home » National News » Christopher Nolan's new espionage…

Christopher Nolan’s new espionage film gets a title: ‘Tenet’

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 12:26 pm 05/22/2019 12:26pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming international espionage film has a title. Warner Bros. on Wednesday says the action epic is called “Tenet.”

The ensemble cast includes Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Production is currently underway and the studio says filming will span seven countries.

Nolan is directing off of his own script and shooting on a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film.

“Tenet” is expected to hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Movie News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!