Child puts car in reverse, accidentally runs over mother

By The Associated Press May 19, 2019 1:07 pm 05/19/2019 01:07pm
CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a mother has been struck by her own car and seriously injured after her child accidentally put the car into reverse while she was loading the vehicle.

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney says the 37-year-old woman, who authorities haven’t identified, is expected to survive the Sunday morning incident.

Police say the woman’s 9-year-old son shifted the car into reverse while she was standing at the open driver’s side front door. They say the woman tried to dive for the brake pedal, but was pinned and then run over by the vehicle.

The vehicle continued down the driveway and came to a stop after striking a rock wall opposite the house. The child wasn’t injured.

National News
