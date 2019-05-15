202
Chicago alderman accused of lying about car being stolen

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 3:41 pm 05/15/2019 03:41pm
This Tuesday, May 14, 2019 booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Chicago Alderman Proco "Joe" Moreno. Police have arrested the Chicago alderman on charges alleging that he lied when he reported his car had been stolen in January. Police say a news release that Moreno was arrested May 14 on felony charges of insurance fraud and obstruction of justice. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Police have arrested a Chicago alderman on charges alleging that he lied when he reported his car had been stolen in January.

Police say a news release that Alderman Proco “Joe” Moreno was arrested Tuesday night on felony charges of insurance fraud and obstruction of justice. A judge on Wednesday released him from custody on his written promise to appear in court at a later date.

Moreno reported on Jan. 4 that his car was missing.

Weeks later, police located the car and charged the driver with misdemeanor trespass to a motor vehicle. But after the woman told investigators she had dated Moreno and that he had let her use the car, prosecutors dropped the charges against her.

Moreno lost his bid for re-election and his term is set to end May 20.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
