Charges dropped in case that led to discipline of officers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A judge has dismissed charges against a Connecticut man whose arrest in 2017 led to disciplinary action against 17 police officers for excessive use of force and other violations.

Carmelo Mendez told the Connecticut Post he believed justice was served Tuesday when charges of breach of peace and interfering with police were dismissed. He plans to sue the city of Bridgeport and its police force for violating his rights.

Police arrested Mendez and his sister in October 2017 while responding to a noise complaint at the sister’s home during a pre-Halloween party. Forty-five officers went to the house.

Internal affairs investigators said 17 officers used excessive force and lied in police reports in violation of department rules and regulations.

A city spokeswoman declined to comment on the charges being dismissed.

