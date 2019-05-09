202
Home » National News » Charges dropped against woman…

Charges dropped against woman with CBD oil at Disney World

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 3:11 pm 05/09/2019 03:11pm
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida have dropped a drug charge against a woman who was arrested after a guard found CBD oil while searching her purse at a Walt Disney World security checkpoint.

Prosecutors said late last month in a court filing that the case against 69-year-old Hester Burkhalter wasn’t suitable for prosecution.

Court record show she pleaded not guilty.

The Tennessee woman was arrested last month on a charge of possession of hashish after a security guard found the oil and notified a sheriff’s deputy as she tried to enter the Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Burkhalter says she had a doctor’s note saying it was prescribed for her arthritis.

CBD oil is extracted from the flowers of marijuana plants, but it doesn’t produce a high.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!