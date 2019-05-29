202
Central Texas man, 38, gets life term for leading drug ring

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 12:32 pm 05/29/2019 12:32pm
WACO, Texas (AP) — A 38-year-old Central Texas man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking ring.

Prosecutors say Daniel Louis Lopez was sentenced Tuesday in Waco. The Waco man in January pleaded guilty to conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators say Lopez was among 20 people indicted last August on smuggling-related counts in a methamphetamine ring operating since 2017 in Waco and other parts of Central Texas.

Prosecutors say so far 19 people have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy count. Seven await sentencing. The others have been sentenced to federal prison terms ranging from seven years to life behind bars.

National News
