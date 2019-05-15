202
CBS’ prime-time schedule for fall 2019

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 2:13 pm 05/15/2019 02:13pm
This image released by CBS shows, from left, Lucas Neff, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees and Patricia Heaton from the comedy "Carol's Second Act," premiering in the fall. (Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS’ prime-time schedule for the 2019 fall season:

Monday

8 p.m. — “The Neighborhood”

8:30 p.m. — “Bob Hearts Abishola”

9 p.m. — “All Rise”

10 p.m. — “Bull”

Tuesday

8 p.m. — “NCIS”

9 p.m. — “FBI”

10 p.m. — “NCIS: New Orleans”

Wednesday

8 p.m. — “Survivor”

9 p.m. — “Seal Team”

10 p.m. — “S.W.A.T.”

Thursday

8 p.m. — “Young Sheldon”

8:30 p.m. — “The Unicorn”

9 p.m. — “Mom”

9:30 p.m. — “Carol’s Second Act”

10 p.m. — “EVIL”

Friday

8 p.m. — “Hawaii Five-O”

9 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.”

10 p.m. — “Blue Bloods”

Saturday

8 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”

9 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”

10 p.m. — “48 Hours”

Sunday

7 p.m. — “60 Minutes”

8 p.m. — “God Friended Me”

9 p.m. — “NCIS: Los Angeles”

10 p.m. — “Madam Secretary”

