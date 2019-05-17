202
Home » National News » Business manager sentenced for…

Business manager sentenced for defrauding Ne-Yo, McKnight

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 4:17 pm 05/17/2019 04:17pm
Share
This combination of photos shows musicians, from left, Brian McKnight at the Wal-Mart shareholder meeting in Fayetteville, Ark., on June 5, 2015 and Ne-Yo at the 2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in Beverly Hills, Calif. on March 20, 2017. A New Jersey man who served as business manager for Ne-Yo has been sentenced in Ohio to more than seven years in prison for defrauding the R&B singer in a sports beverage scheme. Kevin Foster was convicted last year on 16 counts including wire fraud, money laundering and tax charges. He also defrauded McKnight by withdrawing money from his account without authorization. (AP Photo)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who served as business manager for Ne-Yo has been sentenced in Ohio to more than seven years in prison for defrauding the R&B singer in a sports beverage scheme.

Kevin Foster was convicted last year on 16 counts including wire fraud, money laundering and tax charges.

Prosecutors say the Montclair, New Jersey, resident convinced Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith, to invest $2 million in a company called OXYWater, and then invested an additional $1.5 million of Smith’s money without his consent.

He also defrauded singer Brian McKnight by withdrawing money from his account without authorization.

Prosecutors contend Foster spent the money on a personal driver, expensive suits and jewelry, season tickets to the New York Giants and New York Knicks, and Super Bowl tickets.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!