202
Home » National News » Bucs' Pierre-Paul released from…

Bucs’ Pierre-Paul released from hospital after crash

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 10:24 pm 05/02/2019 10:24pm
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has been released from the hospital after a single-car crash in South Florida.

In a statement, Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said the crash occurred Thursday morning.

The two-time Pro Bowler was not cited. Licht says the team’s immediate concern is for the safety of Pierre-Paul and his passenger. The team did not release further details about the crash.

Licht says the team’s medical staff will evaluate Pierre-Paul further.

Pierre-Paul had 12.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers last season. He had spent eight seasons with the New York Giants prior to being traded to Tampa Bay.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News NFL News Sports
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!