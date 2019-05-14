202
Home » National News » Bookkeeper accused of stealing…

Bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $200K from churches

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 6:19 am 05/14/2019 06:19am
Share

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bookkeeper is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from at least three Open Bible Churches in the Des Moines area.

Polk County court records say 54-year-old Michelene Kinning is charged with four counts of theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Authorities say she wrote unauthorized checks to herself from the churches’ bank accounts from 2010 until she was fired last year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!