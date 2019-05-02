3rd severe storm-related death reported in Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say they’ve recovered the body of a third person whose death is blamed on this week’s severe storms. Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says Faron Morgan was found…

DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say they’ve recovered the body of a third person whose death is blamed on this week’s severe storms.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says Faron Morgan was found dead in a pasture Thursday near Comanche, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. McKinney says floodwaters swept away the 57-year-old man Wednesday while he was surveying his property riding an all-terrain vehicle.

Authorities say the pasture where Morgan’s body was found had been flooded by heavy rainfall from severe storms that inundated the region Wednesday.

Two other people were killed earlier this week in severe storms in Oklahoma. The bodies of a man and a woman who died in separate incidents were discovered Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says at least 16 tornadoes were reported Tuesday in Oklahoma.

