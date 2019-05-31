202
Home » National News » Bill Cosby drops defamation…

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 4:40 pm 05/31/2019 04:40pm
Share
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who had accused him of sexually assaulting them. Court papers filed Friday, May 31, 2019 show the four-year defamation case in Massachusetts is now over. Cosby’s insurer had settled with the women lin April 2019 for an undisclosed sum. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Court papers filed Friday show the four-year defamation case in Massachusetts is now over. Cosby’s insurer had settled with the women last month for an undisclosed sum.

The 81-year-old comedian objected to the settlement and vowed to pursue his counterclaims. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Friday that Cosby dropped the case “to focus on other matters.”

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence in Pennsylvania for drugging and molesting a different woman in 2004.

The women involved in the defamation case include Tamara Green, Barbara Bowman and Therese Serignese.

Lawyer Joe Cammarata says his clients believe they are “truth tellers.” He had planned to take Cosby’s deposition if he pursued his countersuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!