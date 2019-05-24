202
Bail denied for former police officer charged in killing

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 6:33 pm 05/24/2019 06:33pm
Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne, center, is escorted into a hearing by Lafayette County Sheriff Dept. Maj. Alan Wilburn at the Lafayette County Courthouse, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. Kinne is charged in the death of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, who was found dead Sunday. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Bail has been denied for a former Mississippi police officer charged in the killing of a woman with whom he was romantically involved.

News outlets report Circuit Judge John Gregory denied bail Friday for 38-year-old Mathew Kinne (KIHN’-ee), who is charged with murder.

City officials fired Kinne on Tuesday from his job at the Oxford Police Department, two days after 32-year-old Dominique Clayton was found shot to death in her home in Oxford.

Clayton’s relatives say she and Kinne had been in a romantic relationship.

Clayton’s mother, Bessie Clayton, had expressed outrage Wednesday after prosecutors told a different judge that they and defense lawyers might discuss bail.

Kinne is white, and Dominique Clayton was black. Her mother said Wednesday: “There is no justice for black people.”

Kinne remains jailed.

National News
