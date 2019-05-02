202
Home » National News » Autopsy: Woman killed in…

Autopsy: Woman killed in drug raid had 4 gunshot wounds

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 7:16 pm 05/02/2019 07:16pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — An autopsy report for a woman fatally who along with her husband was fatally shot by Houston police during a drug raid of their home says she suffered four gunshot wounds.

The autopsy report said benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, was found in 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas’ bloodstream.

The autopsy report was released Thursday by attorneys for the family of Nicholas, who along with her husband Dennis Tuttle, died during the Jan. 28 raid. Five officers were injured.

Authorities continue investigating the shooting following allegations an officer lied in order to obtain the search warrant authorizing the raid.

Nicholas family attorneys Michael Patrick Doyle and Charles Bourque say they are conducting an independent investigation of the raid.

Friends of the couple have pushed back against claims the two were criminals.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!