By The Associated Press

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say no injuries reported as F-16 fighter jet crashes into building near California air base.

MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say no injuries reported as F-16 fighter jet crashes into building near California air base.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.