Author: 'Game of Thrones' finale was ending, also beginning

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 7:51 am 05/21/2019 07:51am
FILE - In this March 12, 2012 file photo, George R.R. Martin, author of the popular book series "A Song of Ice and Fire," poses in Toronto.

NEW YORK (AP) — What’s next for “Game of Thrones?”

The author, whose work was adapted into the HBO series that drew a record-setting numbers of viewers for Sunday’s finale, says it’s “been a wild ride.” George RR Martin wrote on Monday that it “was an ending, but it was also a beginning.”

The 70-year-old says he’s working on the next installment, “The Winds of Winter.” He says he knows it’s late “but it will be done.” He’s just not saying when. He says “A Dream of Spring” will follow.

Martin says he hears people asking will it have the same ending as the show or will it be different.

Martin writes: “Well. yes. And no.” He says he’ll write it, people can read it and then everyone can “argue about it on the internet.”

