Artist’s estate wants to stop “LOVE,” “HOPE” reproductions

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 9:50 am 05/11/2019 09:50am
VINALHAVEN, Maine (AP) — The estate of the artist behind the famous “LOVE” and “HOPE” images is attempting to stop reproduction of his works.

The effort is the latest development in the complicated case of Robert Indiana’s estate. The estate is making the case that licensing agreements for Indiana’s famous works ended when he died nearly a year ago.

The Portland Press Herald reports notices were filed in a New York federal court terminating licensing agreements the estate had maintained. One of the agreements was with Michael McKenzie, whose American Image Art represented some of Indiana’s artwork late in his life. Another was with Morgan Art Foundation and Simon Salama-Caro, Indiana’s agent and an adviser to Morgan.

The Press Herald reports McKenzie and Morgan are vowing to fight the case in court.

