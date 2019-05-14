202
Arrest warrants issued for defrauding Nassar victims’ fund

By The Associated Press May 14, 2019 12:08 pm 05/14/2019 12:08pm
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for seven people accused of defrauding a victims’ counseling fund Michigan State University established in the wake of a sex abuse scandal involving a former sports doctor.

Ingham County prosecutors issued the warrants Tuesday. The individuals haven’t been named.

They represent 22 felony counts for allegedly fraudulent payments of roughly $527,000 on the Healing Assistance Fund. Authorities say they also found about $52,000 in unpaid claims.

The school last year closed the fund after John Engler, its then-interim president , said nearly half of the $1.1 million distributed had gone to people trying to defraud the school. It established a similar fund earlier this year.

Larry Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

