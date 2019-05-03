202
Arizona ski resort plans record by staying open until May 19

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 1:36 pm 05/03/2019 01:36pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona ski resort is planning its longest season by remaining open through mid-May.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff expects operate until May 19 due to favorable weather conditions and a record number of skiers.

The resort 144 miles (232 kilometers) north of Phoenix normally closes in April.

If it remains open, Snowbowl will have operated 160 days this winter.

The previous record of 144 days was set in the winter of 2016-2017.

Officials say the resort recorded 28 feet (8.5 meters) of snow this winter, although remaining open would not be possible without machine-made snow using reclaimed water.

A 20-year contract with the city of Flagstaff provides up to 1.5 million gallons (5.7 million liters) of water daily November through February.

Information from: Arizona Daily Sun, http://www.azdailysun.com/

