AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

Activists give jailed moms a Mother’s Day gift: bail More ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans advancing in South, Midwest Potential sale of shuttered GM plant clouded with doubt Man who reported girl missing arrested in her disappearance…
Activists give jailed moms a Mother’s Day gift: bail
More ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans advancing in South, Midwest
Potential sale of shuttered GM plant clouded with doubt
Man who reported girl missing arrested in her disappearance
North Carolina ‘bathroom bill’ sponsor bidding for US House
Texas boys ranch moves forward as more men discuss abuse
‘Run, Hide, Fight’ mindset making way into US schools
Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media
Hearing in Colorado school shooting put off until next week
N. Korean cargo ship seized by US arrives in American Samoa
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.