AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 11, 2019 12:00 am 05/11/2019 12:00am
Activists give jailed moms a Mother’s Day gift: bail

More ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans advancing in South, Midwest

Potential sale of shuttered GM plant clouded with doubt

Man who reported girl missing arrested in her disappearance

North Carolina ‘bathroom bill’ sponsor bidding for US House

Texas boys ranch moves forward as more men discuss abuse

‘Run, Hide, Fight’ mindset making way into US schools

Alyssa Milano calls for sex strike, ignites social media

Hearing in Colorado school shooting put off until next week

N. Korean cargo ship seized by US arrives in American Samoa

