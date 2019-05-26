202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:58 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 26, 2019 12:00 am 05/26/2019 12:00am
Share

Overturning Roe v. Wade wouldn’t turn back the clock to 1973

State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon

Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29

Historic flooding predicted along Arkansas River

Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall

North Carolina moves to help offenders clear their records

Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

Teva settles with Oklahoma for $85 million in opioid case

137-year-old Winchester rifle found in Nevada has new home

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!