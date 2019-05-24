202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:27 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 24, 2019 12:00 am 05/24/2019 12:00am
Many factors helped save lives in Jefferson City twister

Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall

Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs gets life in prison

‘Here we go again’: Judge blocks Mississippi abortion ban

Jury finds man guilty of murder in Tennessee church shooting

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

Navy: Sailor contacted Russians, pleads guilty to espionage

Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot

WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94

Bodies in submerged Missouri vehicle bring storm toll to 9

