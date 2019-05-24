AP Top U.S. News at 11:27 p.m. EDT

Many factors helped save lives in Jefferson City twister Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs gets life in prison ‘Here we go again’: Judge blocks Mississippi…
Many factors helped save lives in Jefferson City twister
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs gets life in prison
‘Here we go again’: Judge blocks Mississippi abortion ban
Jury finds man guilty of murder in Tennessee church shooting
Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
Navy: Sailor contacted Russians, pleads guilty to espionage
Authorities raid 247 Colorado homes growing black market pot
WWII Code Talker and longtime NM lawmaker dies at 94
Bodies in submerged Missouri vehicle bring storm toll to 9
