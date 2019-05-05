AP Top U.S. News at 11:05 p.m. EDT

Longest-running housing discrimination case outlives judge Pilots made runway change before jet hit Florida river Boeing didn’t tell airlines that safety alert wasn’t on Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards Uncertain future for ‘super’…
Longest-running housing discrimination case outlives judge
Pilots made runway change before jet hit Florida river
Boeing didn’t tell airlines that safety alert wasn’t on
Madonna gives emotional speech at GLAAD Awards
Uncertain future for ‘super’ seaweed after court ruling
Another body found at Illinois factory; death toll reaches 3
Self-improvement guru set to face ‘sex slave’ accusers
Diana Ross feels ‘violated’ by airport screener’s touching
Student who charged a campus gunman remembered as a hero
Backers seek funds for North Dakota Teddy Roosevelt library
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.