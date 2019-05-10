AP Top U.S. News at 10:30 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 10, 2019 12:00 am 05/10/2019 12:00am
Space-tourism enters ‘home stretch’ toward commercial flight

Hearing in Colorado school shooting put off until next week

‘Run, Hide, Fight’ mindset making way into US schools

Utah event celebrates Transcontinental Railroad anniversary

Company comes to aid of students offered jelly sandwiches

Sentenced for scams, fake heiress not sorry ‘for anything’

AP Explains: New China tariffs likely to hit US consumers

Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with ‘wow!’

Fraudster who used ice cream to lure seniors is sentenced

Warren’s opioids message applauded in hard-hit West Virginia

