AP Top U.S. News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 31, 2019 12:00 am 05/31/2019 12:00am
The Latest: Police: We’ll only mention suspect’s name once

12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting; suspect dead

Record floods breach Arkansas levee, overtop 2 in Missouri

As Trump threatens tariffs, migrant families keep coming

Advocates decry delays in release of migrant kids

Prosecutor says email tracking harmless in Navy SEAL case

Judge says Missouri clinic can keep providing abortions

Scientists find flaws in plan to lift US wolf protections

Police searching for missing girl say body of child found

Broken bee? Spelling experts say tougher words are out there

