AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 28, 2019 12:00 am 05/28/2019 12:00am
The Latest: Storm thrashes NJ, NYC tornado warning expires

Tornadoes hit Kansas, Pennsylvania as storms sweep across US

Planned Parenthood: Missouri’s last abortion clinic may shut

Oklahoma attorney blames corporate greed for opioid crisis

Avenatti pleads not guilty to defrauding Stormy Daniels

Police say DNA links uncle to disappearance of Utah child

Intense rainfall in central US causing southern flooding

After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States

More remains identified as US troops killed in Korean War

Speller balances bee with reality TV, social media stardom

National News
