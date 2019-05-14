AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, with few exceptions Dive team probes icy Alaska waters for missing passengers San Francisco bans police use of face recognition technology Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty to hate…
Alabama Senate passes ban on abortion, with few exceptions
Dive team probes icy Alaska waters for missing passengers
San Francisco bans police use of face recognition technology
Synagogue shooting suspect pleads not guilty to hate crimes
Texas officer shoots and kills woman after stun-gun struggle
The Latest: Coast Guard says 6 dead after Alaska crash
‘Bathroom bill’ sponsor Bishop wins N. Carolina GOP primary
Colorado teen called mom while subduing school shooter
Judge: Cosby accusers’ testimony points to ‘signature’ crime
DeSantis: Russians accessed 2 Florida voting databases
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.