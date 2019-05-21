202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 21, 2019 12:00 am 05/21/2019 12:00am
Share

Mississippi abortion law ‘smacks of defiance,’ US judge says

First accuser testifies at ex-NFL player’s rape trial

Kentuckians set up Bevin vs. Beshear gubernatorial showdown

Another day of tornadoes in Midwest, but St. Louis spared

Witness: Self-help guru was both a coward and bully

NYPD officer says he inflated charge against Eric Garner

Washington is 1st state to allow composting of human bodies

San Francisco police chief: Journalist ‘crossed the line’

Police look at whether transgender women’s deaths connected

Arizona prisons urged to end ban on book about black men

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!