AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 3, 2019 12:00 am 05/03/2019 12:00am
Judges declare Ohio’s congressional map unconstitutional

Minneapolis to pay $20M to family of 911 caller slain by cop

Hardships from Hawaii volcano stretch on 1 year later

Plane crashes into Florida river at end of runway, no deaths

APNewsBreak: Montana governor signs sports betting bill

Truck driver charged in Colorado pileup that killed 4

Landlord settles discrimination case with Muslim father, son

VP Pence praises members of black churches torched by arson

Ex-Trump aide on board of company that detains migrant kids

Felon voting bill goes to Florida governor amid outcry

