AP Top U.S. News at 10:31 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 12, 2019 12:00 am 05/12/2019 12:00am
Anger over author’s critical post of worker eating on train

Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in missing girl case

5 years later, officer faces reckoning for chokehold death

Rapper Kodak Black arrested; Lil Wayne bows out of show

Suddenly starless Wisconsin GOP plots rebuild for 2020

Washington to offer first ‘public option’ insurance in US

Florida: Police investigating shooting near Trump resort

AP Explains: Militias have patrolled US border for decades

Pennsylvania primary features a couple high-profile matchups

More ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans advancing in South, Midwest

National News
