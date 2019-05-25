AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall Flooding leads to Oklahoma and Arkansas evacuations Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest Memorial service,…
State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
Flooding leads to Oklahoma and Arkansas evacuations
Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest
Memorial service, burial in Bozeman for World War II soldier
Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat
At the spelling bee, the most common sound is the toughest
Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs gets life in prison
Family of woman mauled by lion pushes for new regulations
Stan Lee’s former manager arrested on elder abuse charges
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.