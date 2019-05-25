AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 25, 2019 12:00 am 05/25/2019 12:00am
State abortion bans may hand Democrats a political weapon

Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall

Flooding leads to Oklahoma and Arkansas evacuations

Hate makes a comeback in the Pacific Northwest

Memorial service, burial in Bozeman for World War II soldier

Mike Pence: West Point grads should expect to see combat

At the spelling bee, the most common sound is the toughest

Wisconsin man who kidnapped Jayme Closs gets life in prison

Family of woman mauled by lion pushes for new regulations

Stan Lee’s former manager arrested on elder abuse charges

