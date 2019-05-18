202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 18, 2019 12:00 am 05/18/2019 12:00am
Mongols biker club fined $500,000 but keeps logo trademarks

Illinois not alerted to early clues in womb-cutting case

Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square

Police ID teen tackled after bringing gun to Oregon school

Flooding disrupts farm shipments on the Mississippi River

No longer in the dark: Navajo Nation homes get electricity

Tornadoes rake Southern Plains; more severe weather expected

Stormy Daniels agrees to dismiss lawsuit against ex-lawyer

The Latest: Alabama executes man for 1997 quadruple killing

Missouri’s GOP-led Legislature passes 8-week abortion ban

