AP Top U.S. News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 30, 2019 12:00 am 05/30/2019 12:00am
Louisiana’s Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law

Military judge frees Navy SEAL in advance of murder trial

R. Kelly charged with 11 new sex-related counts in Chicago

Police were told deal was in works with Jussie Smollett

Judge considering Missouri abortion clinic license case

California approves wide power outages to prevent wildfires

Hundreds in shelters as record flooding hits Arkansas River

Oregon, awash in marijuana, takes steps to curb production

Authorities: Army vet thought Muslims among people in crash

Group building privately funded border wall plans to expand

