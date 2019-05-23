202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 23, 2019 12:00 am 05/23/2019 12:00am
Share

3 dead, state capital battered as storms rake Missouri

Serial killer who took 10 women’s lives executed in Florida

APNewsBreak: Police won’t fight California use-of-force bill

Illegal killings, political opposition hobble wolf recovery

Lawyer: Deal close in Weinstein sexual misconduct lawsuits

The Latest: Survivor of executed serial killer at peace now

Far from border, US cities feel effect of migrant releases

Clotilda: Last US slave ship discovered among gators, snakes

“American Taliban” John Walker Lindh is released from prison

NASA’s first-of-kind tests look to manage drones in cities

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!