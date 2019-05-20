AP Top U.S. News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

AP Explains: US sanctions on Huawei bite, but who gets hurt? Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains Colorado seniors graduate weeks after fatal attack at school 3 handwritten wills found…
AP Explains: US sanctions on Huawei bite, but who gets hurt?
Tornadoes on the Plains not as bad as feared; threat remains
Colorado seniors graduate weeks after fatal attack at school
3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin’s home
‘Instincts just took over’: Coach describes stopping gunman
Prosecutor: Ex-NFL player raped homeless woman, 2 others
Governor orders probe of medical board in Ohio State abuse
Prosecutor: Agent called migrants ‘savages’ before hitting 1
Andrea, Atlantic season’s 1st named subtropical storm, forms
Alabama police capture suspect; 1 officer slain, 2 wounded
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.