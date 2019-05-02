202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:00 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 2, 2019 12:00 am 05/02/2019 12:00am
Share

Synagogue didn’t get to fund security upgrades before attack

Solemn air on campus ahead of memorials for shooting victims

Georgia executes man convicted of 1994 killings of 2 women

Peter Mayhew, Chewbacca in the ‘Star Wars’ films, dies at 74

The Latest: Georgia executes man for killing 2 women in 1994

Pharmaceutical exec guilty of bribing doctors to push opioid

Baltimore shifts to new political era after mayor resigns

New Tennessee law punishes voter signup missteps; suit filed

Car-sharing apps’ rising US popularity fuels tax debate

Fearing an undercount, states prepare for 2020 census push

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!