202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:37 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 12:00 am 05/29/2019 12:00am
Share

Severe weather forecasts continue as Ohio, Kansas, clean up

The Latest: NWS confirms 8 tornadoes in Indiana

Rain intensifies flooding in saturated Arkansas, Oklahoma

Body believed to be missing Utah girl is found

Missouri agency cites concerns at St. Louis abortion clinic

Trial begins for border activist who helped migrants

Barr in Alaska to talk Native violence, not Mueller remarks

Louisiana lawmakers send new abortion ban to governor’s desk

Girl believed to be tiniest newborn weighed as much as apple

Blues beat Bruins 3-2 in OT, tie Stanley Cup at game apiece

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!