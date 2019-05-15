AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 12:00 am 05/15/2019 12:00am
Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

Abortion ban aims for high court, but won’t get there soon

‘Time for us to live for him’: Hundreds honor slain student

Critics decry long-distance counseling for migrant teens

Officials: PG&E equipment sparked deadly California wildfire

Profiles of victims from deadly Alaska mid-air collision

Police execute search warrant at Catholic Diocese of Dallas

Medical examiner: Chokehold triggered Eric Garner’s death

Illinois governor promises fixes to child welfare agency

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

