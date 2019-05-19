AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

New Mexico Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles Pot ‘legalization 2.0’: Social equity becomes a key question Virginia town remembers the high price paid on D-Day Texas church opens new sanctuary 18 months after…
New Mexico Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles
Pot ‘legalization 2.0’: Social equity becomes a key question
Virginia town remembers the high price paid on D-Day
Texas church opens new sanctuary 18 months after massacre
Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: ‘My body, my choice!’
As states pass restrictive abortion laws, questions surface
Female lawmakers speak about rapes as abortion bills advance
Temple memorial to Florida shooting victims is set ablaze
Speaker stuns 2019 Morehouse grads, to pay off student debt
Tribes, environmentalists battle copper mine in Arizona
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.