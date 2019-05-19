202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:40 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 19, 2019 12:00 am 05/19/2019 12:00am
Share

New Mexico Little League park plagued by hypodermic needles

Pot ‘legalization 2.0’: Social equity becomes a key question

Virginia town remembers the high price paid on D-Day

Texas church opens new sanctuary 18 months after massacre

Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: ‘My body, my choice!’

As states pass restrictive abortion laws, questions surface

Female lawmakers speak about rapes as abortion bills advance

Temple memorial to Florida shooting victims is set ablaze

Speaker stuns 2019 Morehouse grads, to pay off student debt

Tribes, environmentalists battle copper mine in Arizona

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!