AP Top U.S. News at 10:46 p.m. EDT

Fake German heiress sentenced to 4-12 years behind bars Juul’s ‘switch’ campaign for smokers draws new scrutiny Guard who detained school shooting suspect opened fire 1 Marine killed, 6 hurt in California training crash Prosecutors…
Fake German heiress sentenced to 4-12 years behind bars
Juul’s ‘switch’ campaign for smokers draws new scrutiny
Guard who detained school shooting suspect opened fire
1 Marine killed, 6 hurt in California training crash
Prosecutors say synagogue gunman boasted of hate for Jews
A growing number of states call porn a public health crisis
Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with ‘wow!’
Storms damage Arkansas apartments, leave damage in South
Burned before, US pushes for way to enforce China trade deal
For thousands of asylum seekers, all they can do is wait
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.