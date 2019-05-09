202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:46 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 9, 2019 12:00 am 05/09/2019 12:00am
Share

Fake German heiress sentenced to 4-12 years behind bars

Juul’s ‘switch’ campaign for smokers draws new scrutiny

Guard who detained school shooting suspect opened fire

1 Marine killed, 6 hurt in California training crash

Prosecutors say synagogue gunman boasted of hate for Jews

A growing number of states call porn a public health crisis

Orchestra finds child who charmed crowd with ‘wow!’

Storms damage Arkansas apartments, leave damage in South

Burned before, US pushes for way to enforce China trade deal

For thousands of asylum seekers, all they can do is wait

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!